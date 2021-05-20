TS Innovation Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TSIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TSIA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.52% from the company’s previous close.

TS Innovation Acquisitions stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.33. TS Innovation Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $19.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $115,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $1,686,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $6,516,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $9,322,000.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry.

