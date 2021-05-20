Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.29). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.67). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,794. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.94. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $20.11.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

