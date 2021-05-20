TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TUIFY. Commerzbank cut shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC cut shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TUIFY opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. TUI has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.05.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

