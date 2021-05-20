Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TUWOY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.50.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.32 on Monday. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $920.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.