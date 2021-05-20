TuSimple Holdings Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on May 25th (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple’s (NASDAQ:TSP) quiet period will end on Tuesday, May 25th. TuSimple had issued 33,783,783 shares in its initial public offering on April 15th. The total size of the offering was $1,351,351,320 based on an initial share price of $40.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

TSP stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. TuSimple has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $41.50.

In other news, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

