TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.36.

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $35.23 on Monday. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

In other news, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

