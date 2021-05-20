Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $78 million-$81 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TUYA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tuya from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Tuya stock opened at $22.62 on Thursday. Tuya has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

