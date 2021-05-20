Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUYA opened at $22.62 on Thursday. Tuya has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuya during the first quarter valued at about $21,140,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Tuya during the first quarter valued at about $24,947,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Tuya during the first quarter valued at about $33,522,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tuya during the first quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tuya during the first quarter valued at about $20,869,000.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

