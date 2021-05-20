Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stake Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 30,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Twilio by 5.0% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Twilio by 21.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 56.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,967,000 after buying an additional 27,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,871,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,700 shares of company stock valued at $53,254,807 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $298.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.13 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.06 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.62.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.17.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.