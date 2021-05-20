Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Shares of SWKS traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.39. 20,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,195. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.14 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.27 and its 200 day moving average is $166.51.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.