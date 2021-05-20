Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,860 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

LLY traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,731. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $191.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

