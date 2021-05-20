Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,680 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,925. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $122.57. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.37.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.14%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,446 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

