Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,952,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $220.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.73.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.