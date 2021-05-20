Tyler Loy Sells 4,644 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CFO Tyler Loy sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $50,201.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,224.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tyler Loy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Tyler Loy sold 5,922 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $66,504.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $317.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 2.42. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

