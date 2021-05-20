UBS Group Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €9.80 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been given a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.33 ($10.98).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €9.57 ($11.26) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -1.07. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 12 month high of €10.94 ($12.87). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

