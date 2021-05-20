UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF)

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SSREF opened at $96.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.31. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $101.64.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

