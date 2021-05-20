UGAS Price Down 32.8% Over Last 7 Days (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last week, UGAS has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00076361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00018780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $486.76 or 0.01171843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00057862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,145.84 or 0.09980823 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.