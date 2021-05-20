UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PATH. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. UiPath presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.74.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath stock opened at $72.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.92. UiPath has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $83.40.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.