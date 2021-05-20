United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Down to $8.71

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.71, but opened at $8.46. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 88,257 shares.

Separately, Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

