United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.51. United Parcel Service posted earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $10.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $11.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $12.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,552,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,048. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $95.70 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after acquiring an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,114,000 after acquiring an additional 335,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,436,000 after acquiring an additional 83,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

