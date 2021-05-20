United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.51. United Parcel Service posted earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $10.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $11.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $12.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,552,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,048. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $95.70 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after acquiring an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,114,000 after acquiring an additional 335,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,436,000 after acquiring an additional 83,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.