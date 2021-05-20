Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.76 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLED. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna restated a sell rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.33.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded up $7.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.34. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $143.27 and a 1-year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

