Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.33

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.33 and traded as high as $68.03. Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares last traded at $66.80, with a volume of 22,224 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $913.36 million, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2,194.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.