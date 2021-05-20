Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

Shares of USAP stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 4.47. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $90.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 478,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the first quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 193,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 43,025 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.