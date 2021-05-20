Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769,212 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $234,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -162.68 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $11,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,642,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,104 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,706 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

