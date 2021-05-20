Urus (URUS) Price Tops $14.74 on Exchanges

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. Urus has a total market capitalization of $6.93 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded down 44% against the US dollar. One Urus coin can now be bought for approximately $14.74 or 0.00035297 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00076464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00019002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $490.40 or 0.01174343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,143.44 or 0.09922066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00055121 BTC.

About Urus

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

