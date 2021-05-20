US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,186,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,445,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,990,000 after acquiring an additional 869,508 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,656,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,240,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,397,000 after acquiring an additional 473,505 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th.

PDM stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

