US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Olin were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 701.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price target on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

NYSE OLN opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

In other news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,850 shares of company stock worth $10,237,226 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.