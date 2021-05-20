US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 106.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $207,000. DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 129,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $554,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $626,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $61.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average of $61.65. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $62.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.