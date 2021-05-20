US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.15.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.