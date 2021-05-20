US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,374 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NOV were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NOV by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,523,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $542,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,627 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NOV by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 567,226 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NOV by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after purchasing an additional 497,109 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth $3,575,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth $2,927,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.22.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.34) EPS. NOV’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.02.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

