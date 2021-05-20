US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,546 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ENI were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ENI by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 637,841 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth $1,298,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in ENI by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period.

Get ENI alerts:

E opened at $24.83 on Thursday. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.5813 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on E. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.