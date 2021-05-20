US Bancorp DE Purchases 523 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 200,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,104,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after buying an additional 118,965 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $278,922.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,997.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $147,681.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,427.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,163 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

HCAT opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average of $45.93.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCAT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

