US Bancorp DE Takes Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE:DNMR opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

