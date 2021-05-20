US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.70.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $37.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -59.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that US Foods will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,723 shares of company stock worth $6,630,652 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the first quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.