Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Utz Brands stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

