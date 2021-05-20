Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Trading 8.5% Higher

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.88. 365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $726.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.29.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.22. Valhi had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $516.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VHI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Valhi by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Valhi by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valhi by 55,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Valhi by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

