Van Boxmeer Acquires 305,000 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Stock

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) insider Van Boxmeer bought 305,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01).
Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 126.40 ($1.65) on Thursday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £35.50 billion and a PE ratio of 17.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 136.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 128.94.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.23%.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
