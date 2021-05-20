Van Boxmeer Acquires 305,000 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Stock

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) insider Van Boxmeer bought 305,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 126.40 ($1.65) on Thursday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £35.50 billion and a PE ratio of 17.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 136.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 128.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 178.09 ($2.33).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

