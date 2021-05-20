Van Strum & Towne Inc. Purchases 810 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.8% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cowen increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $170.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $447.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

