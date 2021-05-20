Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,749 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $87,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,941. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $88.68 and a 1-year high of $137.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.