Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stock Position Boosted by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,997,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 489.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 846,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,113,000 after acquiring an additional 702,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPL traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $82.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,711. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $59.14 and a twelve month high of $84.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.44.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

