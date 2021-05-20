Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $837,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $191.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.04 and its 200-day moving average is $180.49. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $135.58 and a 1 year high of $197.04.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

