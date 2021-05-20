Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by Valley Brook Capital Group

Valley Brook Capital Group cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,889,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,422,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,996,000 after purchasing an additional 115,858 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,627,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,966,000 after buying an additional 287,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,559,000 after purchasing an additional 342,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $101.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $113.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

