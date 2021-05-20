Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $816,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.91. 8,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,085. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $153.06 and a 1 year high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.