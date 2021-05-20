Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Decreased by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $266.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $184.85 and a 1-year high of $304.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.22 and its 200-day moving average is $271.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

