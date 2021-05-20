Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $172.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $99.28 and a 12 month high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

