Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $365 million-$370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $364.82 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.040–0.030 EPS.

Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.64. The stock had a trading volume of 919,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,753. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.90.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.33 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.52.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total value of $281,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 48,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $8,885,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.