Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.50.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vasta Platform currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA opened at $8.41 on Monday. Vasta Platform has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTA. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vasta Platform by 460.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 61.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vasta Platform by 60.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 74,116 shares in the last quarter.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

