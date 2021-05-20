Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.50.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vasta Platform currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.
Shares of NASDAQ VSTA opened at $8.41 on Monday. Vasta Platform has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55.
Vasta Platform Company Profile
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
