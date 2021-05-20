VAULT Reaches Market Cap of $2.99 Million (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. During the last week, VAULT has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for $7.57 or 0.00018127 BTC on exchanges. VAULT has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $7,245.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00072542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 64% against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.00423634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00213331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004246 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.32 or 0.00999340 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00034310 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 394,682 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

