Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.76 million.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $10.29. 3,186,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,557,693. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLDR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.22.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,340,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,993,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

