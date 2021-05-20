Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $2.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.14.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 202,503 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

